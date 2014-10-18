Saturday, October 18, 2014

Is a Parliament for the North the answer to the English Question?

Well, on the basis that the North has 15m people in it and Scotland has 5m, it's one answer.

http://www.thejournal.co.uk/opinion/paul-linford-answer-english-question-7955796

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)