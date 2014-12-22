Paul Linford
Political Commentary and Other Stuff
Pages
Home
About this blog
Top 10 Political
Monday, December 22, 2014
Real devolution = giving the people what they want
The Government has talked a lot about devolution over recent months but do Messrs Cameron and Osborne actually understand the meaning of the word?
Here's this week's Journal column.
Posted by
Paul Linford
at
10:51 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
David Cameron
,
English Question
,
George Osborne
,
North-East
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment