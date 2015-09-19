Saturday, September 19, 2015

It's the end of an era for me - but what about Labour?

Today marks a bit of an end of an era for me as I have filed my last Saturday politics column for The Journal after 18 and a half years.

The column was launched by my former editor Mark Dickinson shortly after I joined the paper as political editor in 1997, and his successor-but-one Brian Aitken agreed to keep it going after I left the staff in 2004.

I will miss the opportunity to hold forth on the week's political events, but all good things come to an end and I will always be grateful to The Journal for having given me an outlet for my writing for so many years.

Anyway here's the final column, which focuses on the fallout for Labour from Jeremy Corbyn's leadership election victory. The pay-off line is a Journal in-joke, but I am happy to explain it anyone who wants to know.

 http://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/news-opinion/maybe-labours-ids-moment-maybe-10085396
Henry Pepper said...

I'll miss the Saturday column very much. Generally similar attitudes to my own, so when I disagree, it's something for me to chew on!

20 September, 2015 00:21
Stephen Rouse said...

Sorry to see that Paul - but enjoyed the pay-off line!

21 September, 2015 20:38
Paul Linford said...

I enjoyed writing it, Stephen!

22 September, 2015 21:51

