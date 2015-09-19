It's the end of an era for me - but what about Labour?

Today marks a bit of an end of an era for me as I have filed my last Saturday politics column for The Journal after 18 and a half years.
The column was launched by my former editor
Mark Dickinson shortly after I joined the paper as political editor in
1997, and his successor-but-one Brian Aitken agreed to keep it going
after I left the staff in 2004.
I will miss the opportunity to
hold forth on the week's political events, but all good things come to
an end and I will always be grateful to The Journal for having given me
an outlet for my writing for so many years.
Anyway here's the final
column, which focuses on the fallout for Labour from Jeremy Corbyn's
leadership election victory. The pay-off line is a Journal in-joke, but I
am happy to explain it anyone who wants to know.
http://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/news-opinion/maybe-labours-ids-moment-maybe-10085396
I'll miss the Saturday column very much. Generally similar attitudes to my own, so when I disagree, it's something for me to chew on!
Sorry to see that Paul - but enjoyed the pay-off line!
I enjoyed writing it, Stephen!
