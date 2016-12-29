Labour hobbled itself in Thursday's election by choosing the wrong brother as leader in 2010, while the Liberal Democrats lost their political identity by joining the coalition. Here's my election round-up which will appear in today's edition of The Journal.
SO we all got it wrong.
All the speculation about hung Parliaments, deals with the Scottish
National Party, questions of what would constitute a ‘legitimate’ minority
government – in the end, it all proved to be so much hot air.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats are not the only political
institutions that will need to take a long, hard look at themselves after the
biggest general election upset since 1992.
So will the opinion polling industry.
Its continued insistence that the two main parties were
running neck and neck, and that we were duly headed for a hung Parliament,
ended up framing the main debate around which the campaign revolved in its
latter stages.
Had the polls showed the Tories with a six-point lead, the
debate would not have been about whether Ed Miliband would do a deal with
Nicola Sturgeon, but about whether the NHS would survive another five years of
David Cameron.
There were many reasons why, to my mind, the Conservatives
did not deserve to be re-elected, not least the divisive way in which they
fought the campaign.
By relying on fear of the Scottish Nationalists to deliver
victory in England and thereby setting the two nations against eachother, Mr Cameron
has brought the union he professes to love to near-breaking point.
Preventing this now deeply divided country from flying apart
is going to require a markedly different and more inclusive style of politics
in Mr Cameron’s second term, in which devolution and possibly also electoral
reform will be key.
Thankfully the Prime Minister appears to recognise this,
although one is perhaps entitled to a certain degree of scepticism over his
sudden rediscovery of “One Nation Conservatism” yesterday morning.
But what of the opposition parties? Well, it is fair to say that both suffered more
from mistakes made not during this election campaign but in the aftermath of
the last one.
Make no mistake, this was an eminently winnable election for
Labour, but it would have been a great deal more winnable had the party chosen
the former South Shields MP David Miliband as its leader in 2010 ahead of his
younger brother.
That said, Ed fought a much better campaign than many
anticipated and stood up well in the face of some disgraceful and frankly
juvenile attacks by certain sections of the national media.
What may have swung the undecideds against him in the end
was his apparent state of denial about the last Labour government’s spending
record, while I shouldn’t think the tombstone helped much either.
Of course - Stockton South aside - Labour continued to perform well in the North
East on Thursday, and the party also had a reasonably good night in London.
It was the East and West Midlands that proved particularly
allergic to Mr Miliband’s party, and it is here that whoever emerges from the
forthcoming leadership contest will need to concentrate their energies with
2020 in mind.
Mr Miliband has facilitated that contest by swiftly falling
on his sword, and with deputy leader Harriet Harman also set to stand down, the
party will now be able to choose a new team to take it forward.
After such a shattering defeat there will doubtless be calls
for a completely fresh start, and new names such as Liz Kendall, Dan Jarvis and
Stella Creasy will come into the frame alongside some of the more usual
suspects.
As for the Liberal Democrats, well, the Tories’ cannibalisation
of their erstwhile coalition partners seems to prove once and for all that Nick
Clegg made a catastrophic misjudgement in taking them into government in 2010 –
as some of us warned him at the time.
He has also been rightly punished by the electorate for what
many saw as an appalling breach of trust over university tuition fees.
The upshot is that a party which achieved a fifth of the
national vote under Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy has not just lost nearly
all its MPs, more seriously it has lost its identity.
The laws of political dynamics will ensure Labour eventually
bounces back from this defeat, just as it did in 1964 and 1997. For the Lib Dems, though, the future is much
more uncertain.