Where to find me now

This blog is no longer updated, but will remain online as an archive of my political and personal writing between 2005 and 2015, with very occasional posts thereafter.

I can now be found online in the following locations:

Substack: https://paullinford.substack.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/paulhtfp

HoldtheFrontPage: https://www.holdthefrontpage.co.uk/author/paul-linford/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.linford1/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/paullinford/


