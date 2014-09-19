The man who saved the union....and the one who nearly lost it

"Gordon Brown emerged as the only genuine statesman in this whole sorry business. He embodies the very qualities that makes the rest of the world admire the Scots: integrity, decency and an unshakeable belief in the ability of public service to bring about a better society,"
Paul Routledge in the Daily Mirror."I think history is going to be pretty kind to Gordon Brown, a man who can credibly claim to have saved the financial system and the Union."
ITN political editor Tom Bradby on Twitter
"Even when rumours began flying that it might be a firmer no, you could still find Tory MPs wholly unable to forgive a leader who many feel did too little for too long, before panicking and doing too much too late.
"Cameron has resembled nothing so much as the husband who only remembers his wife’s birthday with minutes to spare, and then chucks a bucketload of cash at the problem while praying she never sees the credit card bill."
Gaby Hinsliff in The Guardian.
